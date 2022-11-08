Last day for people to have their say on Ballyshannon Regeneration Plan

Today is the last day for the people of Ballyshannon to have their say on the town’s Regeneration plan.

The project will include the development of a new transport hub, public toilets, artisan enterprise units, new walkways along the river and the redevelopment of lower main street.

The public consultation will close at 5pm today.

Cllr Barry Sweeney says there has been some incorrect information circulating on social media regarding parking in Market Yard and he has urged people to view the plans for themselves: