Public consultation into Ballyshannon Town Regeneration Plan extended

The public consultation into the Ballyshannon town’s Regeneration plan has been extended.

The project will include the development of a new transport hub, public toilets, artisan enterprise units, new walkways along the river and the redevelopment of lower main street.

The public consultation was expected to close at 5pm today however, Donegal County Council has announced the extension of the consultation until next Tuesday.

This will afford the public a further opportunity to view the draft stage designs for the project and to make comment or submissions on areas of interest or concern, which will be considered during the continuing design process.

Submissions or observations on the draft design proposals may be made on or before 4:30pm on Tuesday 15th November 2022, by:

  • Emailing: regeneration@donegalcoco.ie
  • Writing to: The Regeneration & Development Team, Donegal County Council, Three Rivers Centre, Lifford, Co. Donegal.

The draft project information and plans can be viewed at: www.donegalcoco.ie/services/planning/regenerationprojects OR a copy of the project information may be requested from the Regeneration & Development Team at: regeneration@donegalcoco.ie or 0749153900.

