Works to provide reliable water supply in Donegal Town to be complete in January

Works are continuing to provide Donegal Town with a more reliable water supply.

Pipelaying crews, currently replacing an old water main between Bundoran Water Treatment Plant and the Derryherk Reservoir which supplies Donegal town, will complete upgrade works by the end of January.

The replacement of the water main will put an end to the threat of interruptions to the supply.

Irish Water’s Networks Regional Lead Declan Cawley says it will also ensure the stretch of main pipe will require less maintenance in the future and put an end to the loss of treated water underground.