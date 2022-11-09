Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
ATU need penalties to advance in cup

The ATU Donegal men’s soccer side advanced in the CUFL Cup on Tuesday but they needed penalties to see of TUS Midlands in Athlone.

The tie was locked at 2-2 after extra time with Odhran McGuinness and Lee McLaughlin scoring in the game.

It was McLaughlin who would strike the winning penalty to send Shane Byrne’s ATU side to the next round.

On Wednesday evening the Ladies ATU Donegal gaelic footballers are in action in Convoy in their latest game in the league.

They host Dundalk IT at 7pm at the Donegal GAA Centre.

Advertisement

