Ballybofey Cllr believes ‘fraud beggars’ is organised crime

Councillor Patrick McGowan believes what appears to be fraud beggars being dropped off in Ballybofey is a form of organised crime.

He says he has witnessed on a number of occasions people claiming to be begging being dropped off in Ballybofey and later picked up.

It comes after the Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly raised serious concerns over reports of illegitimate beggars being bused into Letterkenny.

Councillor McGowan is calling for Gardai to do more: