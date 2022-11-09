Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters Ep 117 – Stephen Shiels

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the owner of Doherty’s Butchers in Letterkenny, Stephen Shiels.

Stephen has been a butcher for 37 years, having started his trade with the late Paddy Kelly on Letterkenny’s Upper Main Street next to Dillon’s Supermarket.

When Paddy retired nine years later, Stephen moved to Doherty’s Butchers and subsequently secured a position at Doherty’s Butchers on Main Street. In 2008, he bought the business from Gerard McGinley, and in 2017, Stephen relocated to Pearse Road.

Listen back here:

