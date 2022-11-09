Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dail adjourned after MacSharry accuses Leas Cheann Comhairle of discrimination

The Dail was adjourned for a time this afternoon after Deputy Marc MacSharry clashed with Leas Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connelly.

Deputy MacSharry had asked a question about homelessness in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim towards the end of the Order of Business, but because time was running out, Deputy Connelly asked the the question and answer be as brief as possible.

Deputy MacSharry then raised a Point of Order, claiming that the Leas Cheann Comhairle was curtailing his ability to speak by always calling him at the end of the Order of Business, and accusing her of discrimination…………

