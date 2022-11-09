Dail told eight towns in Donegal need urgent investment in sewerage infrastructure

A Donegal Deputy says raw sewerage is being discharged daily into eight towns and villages in Donegal as water treatment plants in the areas are not up to EU standard.

The towns impacted are Burtonport, Coolatee, Falcarragh, Kerrykeel, Moville, Rathmullan, Ramelton and Kilcar.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says raw silage can carry severe risks and the fact that eight towns in Donegal are exposed to these risks are completely unacceptable.

He called for better infrastructure to be installed in these towns immediately..