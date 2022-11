The Northern Ireland Secretary is set to extend a deadline for calling a fresh Stormont election and cut the pay of Assembly members.

Chris Heaton-Harris will extend the current January 19 deadline by six weeks, with an option to extend it by a further six weeks.

The Green Party Leader thinks an election in Northern Ireland should happen ‘sooner rather than later’, in order to get Stormont back up and running.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says if it’s the only option it should happen quickly: