The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has raised serious concerns over reports of people being bused into the town and purporting to be beggars.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly claims people are being intimidated by those begging on the street.

He has acknowledged that their is an issue with homelessness in the town which he called on the Council to look into.

However, he is urging Gardai to investigate the legitimacy of those begging on the streets of Letterkenny: