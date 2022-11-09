Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Gleann Tain residents need reassurance on water supply – Cllr McMonagle

Donegal County Council has been told that residents of the Gleann Tain estate in Letterkenny need reassurances that they will be supported in covering the running costs of a water pump.

The local Residents Management Company has been forking out for electricity costs to facilitate the running of the Water Pump station with thousands paid out to date.

They now face being left without water as they cannot meet the ongoing costs.

The local authority has confirmed it has engaged with Irish Water.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says if the utility’s response is not positive, the Council needs to step in:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
Audio, News, Top Stories

Burst residents enter third day without water

9 November 2022
derelict house
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council lobbied again to tackle dereliction

9 November 2022
letterkenny-town1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fraud beggars being bused into Letterkenny – Claim

9 November 2022
deerglenveagh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Owner of Wild Ireland believes reintroduction of wolves would help deer population

9 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
Audio, News, Top Stories

Burst residents enter third day without water

9 November 2022
derelict house
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council lobbied again to tackle dereliction

9 November 2022
letterkenny-town1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fraud beggars being bused into Letterkenny – Claim

9 November 2022
deerglenveagh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Owner of Wild Ireland believes reintroduction of wolves would help deer population

9 November 2022
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Ministers to consider new youth homelessness strategy

9 November 2022
Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Health Minister under further pressure to deliver Covid healthcare bonus to all staff

9 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube