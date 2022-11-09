Gleann Tain residents need reassurance on water supply – Cllr McMonagle

Donegal County Council has been told that residents of the Gleann Tain estate in Letterkenny need reassurances that they will be supported in covering the running costs of a water pump.

The local Residents Management Company has been forking out for electricity costs to facilitate the running of the Water Pump station with thousands paid out to date.

They now face being left without water as they cannot meet the ongoing costs.

The local authority has confirmed it has engaged with Irish Water.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says if the utility’s response is not positive, the Council needs to step in: