The Health Minister is facing further pressure to ensure ALL staff who worked in healthcare settings during the pandemic receive their 1,000 euro bonus payment before Christmas.

Thousands of contract staff, like cleaners and porters, who served on the frontline have yet to be paid the tax-free bonus, promised back in January.

South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin thinks it’s a disgrace that people who sacrificed so much have been left waiting so long: