Message needs to go out that Letterkenny is open for Christmas shopping – Cllr McBride

The message needs to go out that Letterkenny is open for business for Christmas shopping.

That’s according to Councillor Michael McBride who has called for an urgent review of traffic flow in the town ahead of the festive season.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that a number of issues have been identified and it is hoped they will be rectified in the coming weeks.

Councillor Michael McBride says revenue generated during the Christmas period is vital for the year round survival of businesses: