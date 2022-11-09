Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ministers to consider new youth homelessness strategy

Social Housing could be used as shared accommodation for young people, under new plans going to Cabinet.

Ministers will consider a new youth homelessness strategy.

The strategy has three aims – keeping young people out of homelessness; improving standards of emergency accommodation and helping people to find a home.

17 per cent of those in emergency accommodation last month were between the age of 18 and 24.

The report includes a commitment to piloting a scheme where social housing is used as shared accommodation for young people.

It also plans an awareness campaign so people know what supports they can get, and to strengthen supports for young people leaving care and members of the traveling community.

