Owner of Wild Ireland believes reintroduction of wolves would help deer population

The owner of Wild Ireland says the reintroduction of wolves into the Irish countryside would change deer behaviour and decrease the population of the species.

It follows a number of recent road traffic collisions involving deer in the county including an ambulance responding to an emergency in the Dungloe area.

Cillian McLaughlin says the population of deer is increasing due to the absence of wolves which are the natural apex predator of deer.

He believes the reintroduction of the wolves would be a natural way of controlling the numbers: