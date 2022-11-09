Pringle urges O’Brien to publish review of alleged planning irregularities in Donegal

The Housing Minister has again been challenged to publish the Mulcahy Report into alleged planning irregularities on Donegal County Council, but says there are complexities which must be considered.

In 2015, Senior Counsel Rory Mulcahy was asked to review allegations made by former planner Gerard Convie. It followed Mr Convie’s successful High Court challenge to an internal review of the allegations which questioned his motives.

The Mulchahy review was commissioned after the internal review was formally withdrawn.

In the Dail this afternoon, Deputy Thomas Pringle challenged MInister Darragh O’Brien to publish the report now……….