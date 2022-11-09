Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Searches carried out in Strabane during investigation into activities of the new IRA

 

Police investigating activities of the new IRA carried out searches in Strabane today.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by uniform colleagues, conducted searches in the Knockroe Road area of Strabane in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the new IRA.

A police spokeperson said “whilst we understand the impact our operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to plan activity to maximise safety and minimise any disruption.

“Our focus is on keeping the community safe and protecting people from the threat of these violent groups who continue to put their own communities in danger by conducting reckless and dangerous activities with no thought for anyone but themselves.”

Anyone with information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

