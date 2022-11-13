Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Appeal after suspected arson attack in Derry

Police have appealed for information after a suspected arson attack in Derry that happened in the early hours of this morning.

It’s believed that the fire started after petrol was poured through the front letterbox of a home in the Grafton Street area before being set alight.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service was alerted at 12:10am, as the fire spread from the front door through the rest of the property.

Police say that while no one was harmed, this was a “reckless act” due to the risk of fire spreading to other properties in the area.

Anyone in the area who witnessed any suspicious activity or has information related to the incident is being asked to contact the non-emergency line 101, quoting reference number 19 of 13/11/22.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

scam call
Audio, News, Top Stories

Bank of Ireland launches scam text protection tool

13 November 2022
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

Irish Govt must block Troubles legacy bill – Amnesty

13 November 2022
bernardtownpark2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for fountains to be installed at Letterkenny Town Park

13 November 2022
speeding 175
News, Top Stories

Speed warning after Letterkenny driver nabbed at 175 km/h

13 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

scam call
Audio, News, Top Stories

Bank of Ireland launches scam text protection tool

13 November 2022
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

Irish Govt must block Troubles legacy bill – Amnesty

13 November 2022
bernardtownpark2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for fountains to be installed at Letterkenny Town Park

13 November 2022
speeding 175
News, Top Stories

Speed warning after Letterkenny driver nabbed at 175 km/h

13 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Appeal after suspected arson attack in Derry

13 November 2022
Alcohol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for maximum price on alcohol to be introduced

12 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube