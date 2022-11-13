Appeal after suspected arson attack in Derry

Police have appealed for information after a suspected arson attack in Derry that happened in the early hours of this morning.

It’s believed that the fire started after petrol was poured through the front letterbox of a home in the Grafton Street area before being set alight.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service was alerted at 12:10am, as the fire spread from the front door through the rest of the property.

Police say that while no one was harmed, this was a “reckless act” due to the risk of fire spreading to other properties in the area.

Anyone in the area who witnessed any suspicious activity or has information related to the incident is being asked to contact the non-emergency line 101, quoting reference number 19 of 13/11/22.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.