Bank of Ireland launches scam text protection tool

A new tool is being launched today to help protect people from fraudulent texts.

Three quarters of the adult population has a received a scam message, appearing to be from their bank, according to research by Red C.

Bank of Ireland is urging its customers to ‘stop, think and check’ – by using their new text-check tool.

The tool allows customers to send messages they think could be fraudulent directly to Bank of Ireland to verify their legitimacy.

Paul O’Brien from Bank of Ireland Security explains how it works: