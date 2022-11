Errigal Ciaran bowed out of the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship on Sunday afternoon following a 3-10 to 1-12 defeat against Derry champions, Glen.

Tommy Canavan was the top scorer for the Tyrone champions with 1-04 but it wasn’t enough as Glen head to final four and will now face Cargin of Antrim.

Errigal Ciaran’s Ben McDonnell told Francis Mooney it was a disappointing day for his side…