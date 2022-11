Glen advanced to the final four of the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship thanks to a 3-10 to 1-12 victory over Errigal Ciaran in Celtic Park.

Goals from Ethan Doherty, Alex Doherty and Conor Convery netting the goals for Malachy O’Rourke’s side.

They will now face Cargin in their semi final.

Michael McMullan has the full time report…

Michael also spoke with Glen’s Conleth McGuckian after the game…