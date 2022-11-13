Irish Govt must block Troubles legacy bill – Amnesty

The Irish Government is being urged to take the British to the European Court if the legacy investigations bill becomes law.

Amnesty International says if the bill is passed, it will close down historical inquiries and deny victims of the Troubles access to the truth, to which they are entitled to under international law.

It says perpetrators of serious crimes, including murder, will be shielded at the expense of victims’ rights.

Gráinne Teggart from Amnesty says time is running out for certain ageing families – and that the Irish Government needs to hold the British Government to account.