Naomh Conaill bowed out of the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship after they lost 4-1 on penalties against Cargin of Antrim.

2-13 a piece was how the game finished after extra time.

Ciaran Thompson and Dermott Molloy had their spot kicks saved by John McNabb in the Cargin goal, while his teammates converted all four of their kicks as the Antrim side advanced to the final four to take on Glen of Derry.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from Corrigan Park…