Reaction as Derry City win FAI Cup

Derry City won their sixth FAI Cup title after beating Shelbourne 4-0 on Sunday afternoon in the Aviva Stadium.

Jamie McGonigle opened the scoring for the Candystripes on 18 minutes before a Cameron McJannett brace had Derry 3-0 up.

Jordan McEneff came off the bench in the closing minutes and added the gloss to the scoreline by converting a penalty as Ruaidhri Higgins men won their first FAI Cup in ten years.

