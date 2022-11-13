Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Reaction as Derry City win FAI Cup

Photo: Derry City

Derry City won their sixth FAI Cup title after beating Shelbourne 4-0 on Sunday afternoon in the Aviva Stadium.

Jamie McGonigle opened the scoring for the Candystripes on 18 minutes before a Cameron McJannett brace had Derry 3-0 up.

Jordan McEneff came off the bench in the closing minutes and added the gloss to the scoreline by converting a penalty as Ruaidhri Higgins men won their first FAI Cup in ten years.

After the game, goalkeeper Brian Maher spoke with Martin Holmes…

Martin also got the thoughts of Ciaran Coll…

Midfielder Will Patching told Martin it was one of Derry’s best performances of the season…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

scam call
Audio, News, Top Stories

Bank of Ireland launches scam text protection tool

13 November 2022
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

Irish Govt must block Troubles legacy bill – Amnesty

13 November 2022
bernardtownpark2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for fountains to be installed at Letterkenny Town Park

13 November 2022
speeding 175
News, Top Stories

Speed warning after Letterkenny driver nabbed at 175 km/h

13 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

scam call
Audio, News, Top Stories

Bank of Ireland launches scam text protection tool

13 November 2022
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

Irish Govt must block Troubles legacy bill – Amnesty

13 November 2022
bernardtownpark2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for fountains to be installed at Letterkenny Town Park

13 November 2022
speeding 175
News, Top Stories

Speed warning after Letterkenny driver nabbed at 175 km/h

13 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Appeal after suspected arson attack in Derry

13 November 2022
Alcohol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for maximum price on alcohol to be introduced

12 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube