Cameron McJannett scored twice as Derry City claimed the FAI Cup title this afternoon.

The Candystripes beat Shelbourne 4-nil at the Aviva Stadium.

It’s their first Cup crown since 2012, and their sixth in total.

Jamie McGonigle and Jordan McEneff also found the net for the winners.

After the game, Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins told Martin Holmes it was an unbelievable day…

Man of the match, Cameron McJannett also gave his thoughts to Martin Holmes…