Scott Rankin & Maggie O’Hara win Remembrance 10k

Photo: Finn Valley AC

Scott Rankin and Maggie O’Hara were the first men and women to cross the line at the Remembrance 10k on Sunday afternoon.

Rankin of Foyle AC finished in a time of 32 minutes and 45 seconds, Letterkenny AC’s Ciaran McGonagle (32:58); Eoghain McGinley (33:17) finished in second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, O’Hara of Finn Valley AC was the first women home in a time of 40 minutes and 46 seconds.

Kathryn Gibbons (Crusaders AC) second in 42 minutes 41 seconds and Foyle Valley’s Grainne Kearns was third in 42 minutes and 54 seconds.

