Gardaí in Letterkenny have issued a warning to the public about the dangers of speeding, after a driver was caught 75 km/h over the speed limit.

Gardaí say the driver was detected doing 175 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in the wider Letterkenny area.

The driver was subsequently arrested and given a court appearance at a later date.

On a week that has seen several road traffic incidents in the county, Gardaí are reminding the public that the roads are a shared space, and that speed kills.