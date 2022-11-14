Cervical campaigner Vicky Phelan has died

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has died at the age of 48.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014, three years after a smear test showed no abnormalities which was later found to have been wrong.

In April 2018, she settled a High Court action against CPL labs in the US for 2-point-5 million euro without an admission of liability.

Her campaigning led to an independent investigation by Dr Gabriel Scally in 2018.

A month after her settlement, she spoke before the Public Accounts Committee on the implications of the Cervical Check revelations: