On this weeks DL Debate, Brendan Devenney looks back at all the weekends GAA action, with Setanta , Dungloe and Naomh Conaill representing Donegal in the Ulster club.

Brendan’s guests are former Donegal and Naomh Conaill star John Gildea, Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News and Tyrone and Errigal Ciaran legend Endan Mc Ginley.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: