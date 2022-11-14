Permanent TSB to take over four Ulster Bank branches in Donegal

Permanent TSB has announced it will open four new branches in Donegal early next year.

It’s part of a €4 million expansion which will see Permanent TSB take over a number of Ulster Bank branches in the county.

Permanent TSB say they will open for business in Ballybofey, Buncrana, Donegal Town and Killybegs in late January or early February, following the acquisition of the Ulster Bank branches in those communities.

It’s part of a wider acquisition of €7.5 billion in mortgages, SME loans and asset finance business from Ulster Bank.

Customers are being encouraged to move their Ulster Bank accounts over to Permanent TSB before the Ulster Bank Donegal branches close on January 13th.

This can be done online, in the Letterkenny or another branch, or in one of Permanent TSB’s mobile branches which is visiting various parts of Donegal on a weekly basis throughout November.

The schedule for mobile branches can be found at permanenenttsb.ie/ inyourcommunity.

Meanwhile, the Letterkenny branch on Saturdays to facilitate those who wish to move.

Customers can visit the Bank’s dedicated online support hub, permanenttsb.ie/movingbankhub, for more information on how to move their banking relationship to Permanent TSB or to book an appointment in branch.