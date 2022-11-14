Restriction zones in place in Co Monaghan after bird flu outbreak

Restriction zones are in place in County Monaghan this morning after an outbreak of bird flu.

The Department of Agriculture says H5N1 has been detected in a commercial turkey flock in the county after samples tested positive.

Poultry keepers with flocks within the zones must comply with the requirements and confine all poultry and captive birds inside a secure building.

Irish Farmers’ Association President Tim Cullinan says those working on or visiting farms must take steps to prevent it from spreading: