Business Matters Ep 118 – Nikki Bradley

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to motivational speaker and owner of The Motivation Factory, Nikki Bradley.

Nikki was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare and often deadly form of bone cancer, when she was 16, and that diagnosis had a huge influence on the path her life would take.

She set up her own businesses in 2013 and has worked with Vodafone, Facebook, Pay-Pal, Bank of Ireland, The Irish Cancer Society and The Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

Nikki is back on the motivational speaking circuit having undergone life-changing surgery in February.

