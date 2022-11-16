Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Conference told defective block crisis is causing ‘chronic toxic stress’

A senior psychology lecturer believes people who are impacted by the defective blocks crisis are facing serious trauma.

Speaking at this week’s defective block conference in Letterkenny, Dr Karen Kirby of Ulster University outlined the findings of a study of the impact of the defective blocks scandal on homeowners.

Dr Kirby says the research has shown there is a trauma people will experience if they are living in an affected home.

Describing what’s happening as a slow moving earthquake, Dr Kirby told the conference what’s happening is akin to a natural disaster, and that’s having a detrimental impact on peoples mental and physical health……….

