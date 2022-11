The man on trial accused of the murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin has been denied bail.

Vikat Bhagat has been in custody since 2017 with the trial ongoing now for over 4 years.

Yesterday, he applied to be granted bail for 30 days following the death of his father.

28 year old Danielle McLaughlin was found dead in Goa, India on March 13th 2017.