Donegal Sports Partnership is teaming up with a number of sporting organisations to hold a free sports ability event for children with a disability and their families at ATU Letterkenny’s An Dánlann Sports Centre on Saturday, November 26th.

Together with Basketball Ireland, Badminton Ireland, Ulster GAA, and Citadel Gymnastics, Donegal Sports Partnership is staging an event that will provide an opportunity for participants to try new sports and meet new people in a fun and safe environment.

The session for children aged 7-12 will take place between 11 am and 12 noon, with the session for teenagers aged 13-17 taking place between 12 noon and 1 pm.

Booking is essential and as places are limited, they will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

To register, follow the link below:

https://sportsability.eventbrite.co.uk

For more information, email sido@activedonegal.com or telephone 086 834 9056