The government’s announced the introduction of a National Living Wage.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says it will be set at 60 per cent of hourly median wages.

He says it is in line with the recommendations of the Low Pay Commission and introduced over a four year period.

The first step towards reaching a living wage will be the 80 cent increase to the National Minimum Wage from 1st January 2023 to € 11.30 per hour.

This will be followed by gradual increases