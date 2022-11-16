Median house price in Donegal now €155,000 as rate of growth slows

House prices are up 10.8% in the year to September.

Latest figures from the CSO show the rate of increase has slowed from 11.9% in the 12 months to August.

Prices in Dublin went up by 9.4%, with an 11.9% increase for the rest of the country. That was mirrored in the border region, with an 11.8% increase.

Meanwhile, the median house price in Donegal is €155,000.

In the year to September, the highest median house price in Donegal was registered in the Milford Electoral Area at €169,000. That’s followed by South Inishowen at €150,000, the Donegal Electoral Area at €145,000 and Letterkenny at €143,000.

The Glenties Electoral area had a median house price of €130,000, North Inishowen’s median house price was €122,500, while the lowest figure was recorded in Glenties, with a median house price of €110,000.

House prices continue to increase nationally, but the rate of increase is slowing.

However, Economist and mortgage expert Karl Deeter says despite the slowdown in house price growth, there’s no indication that the housing crisis will ease any time soon……………