O’Fearraigh urges people to ‘Buy Donegal’

A West Donegal councillor says it’s more important now than ever before that people support local businesses and stay in the county to shop.

Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh says in particular, it’s vital that people support the ‘Buy Donegal’ campaign that was launched last Friday and remains in place until Christmas Eve.

He’s also urging local businesses to sign up to the initiative,

Cllr O’Fearraigh says the future of many businesses in Donegal could depend on the support they get in the coming weeks and months………

