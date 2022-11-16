Over €2 million announced for sheep farmers in Donegal

Over €2 million is being made available for farmers in Donegal under the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

3,153 farmers in the county are set to benefit from the allocation which is the largest in the country.

€15.5 million in advanced payments has been announced nationally.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says; “These advance payments at a rate of 85% of the full annual payment are an important support to sheep farmers in the delivery of key welfare actions and provides a financial boost to the individual farmers and the wider rural economy. The balancing payments for the scheme will issue in the second quarter of 2023.”