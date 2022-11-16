Setanta and Dungloe set for Celtic Park double header

The Ulster Council have confirmed fixtures for the last weekend of the month that involves a number of Donegal sides.

If Letterkenny Gaels come through their semi final against Stewartstown on Sunday, they will play in the Ulster Junior Final on Saturday week 26th November at 1.15pm in St Tiernachs Park in Clones.

Setanta and Dungloe have been placed in a double header at Celtic Park in Derry on Sunday 27th November.

Setanta will meet Shane Uí Neill from Antrim in the Ulster Junior Hurling Final at 1.45pm with Dungloe’s Intermediate Football semi final against Gallbally Pearse’s of Tyrone starting at 4pm.

Both games will be live on Highland.

Saturday 26th November

AIB Ulster GAA Football Junior Club Championship Final (Winner on the Day if necessary)

Drumlane /Newtownbutler v Stewartstown Harps/Letterkenny Gaels

1.15pm, St Tiernach’s Park Clones

AIB Ulster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Semi Final (Winner on the Day if necessary)

Enniskillen Gaels v Kilcoo

6pm, Athletic Grounds Armagh

Sunday 27th November

AIB Ulster GAA Football Intermediate Club Championship Semi Finals (Winner on the Day if necessary)

Castlerahan v Corduff Gaels

1.15pm, Crossmaglen

CLG An Clochán Liath V Galbally Pearse’s

4pm, Celtic Park Derry

AIB Ulster GAA Hurling Junior Club Championship Final (Winner on the Day if necessary)

Setanta v Shane Uí Neill

1.45pm, Celtic Park Derry