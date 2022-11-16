‘The fire service needs to be given what they deserve once and for all’ – Deputy MacLochlainn

A Donegal Deputy has told the Dail that the fire service needs to be given what they deserve once and for all.

Speaking on a motion calling for measures to address a recruitment and retention crisis in the Retained Fire Service, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says a fit for purpose service is needed and one that doesn’t place impossible demands on those serving.

He highlighted how the fire service has been to the forefront of many tragedies in Donegal including Creeslough, the Buncrana pier drowning and in responding to many fatal crashes.

Deputy MacLochlainn says what firefighters do is demanding and traumatic: