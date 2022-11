With the festive season quickly approaching and Mariah Cary and Michael Bublé emerging once again, it can be hard to prevent a catchy Christmas tune from getting stuck in your head.

What causes this phenomenon that has been coined as an ‘ear worm’? According to Trinity College Psychiatry Professor Brendan Kelly, it’s to do with the combination of rhythm, pitch and melody.

Many have said that listening to songs by Culture Club or Peter Gabriel are a common course of action to break the cycle.