The Score – 17/11/22

the score

On The Score this week, there’s more on Michael Murphy’s retirement from the Donegal senior panel. We speak with fellow All Ireland winner Frank McGlynn on Michael stepping away.

Athletic Ireland President John Cronin joins us ahead of Cranford’s hosting of the National Cross Country Championships.

Brett McGinty tells us he is in confident mood ahead of his sixth professional boxing fight and Darren Hunters talks to us about Letterkenny Gaels next assignment in the Ulster Club Championship.