Orders pile in for Donegal Tweed coat after SJP wears one in NY

Sarah Jessica Parker has been photographed wearing an Irish design on the set of her upcoming series.

The actress, who stars in “And Just Like That”, recently bought the stylish tweed overcoat from Donegal brand Triona Designs, who say orders for the coat are now coming in from all over the world.

It’s not the first time Irish designs have appeared on the show.

In a promotional photo for the series, Sarah can be seen carrying a bag from Derry designer JW Anderson.

Irish model Celia Holman Lee says it’s great to see Irish designs reach a global audience……….

