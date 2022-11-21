Almost 5,000 Donegal Carers to receive a €500 payment to help with cost of living

A €500 lump sum payment will be paid this week to support almost 5,000 Donegal Carers with the Cost of Living.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue, today confirmed that Donegal has received on of the highest allocations with 4,852 carers set to receive the payment.

The €500 Carer’s Support payment will be received in Carer’s bank accounts on Thursday, costing a total of €57.3 million nationally.

Announcing the details today, Minister Humphreys said:

“I’m very pleased to announce that almost 500 Donegal Carers and their families will receive a €500 lump sum payment this week to support them with the cost of living.

“This payment is in addition to the annual Carer’s Support Grant of €1,850 paid earlier this year.

“Thank you to all Donegal carers for the vital and valuable contribution you play in our society and in our local communities.

“Your commitment and work in supporting those that need help and support is hugely important and is greatly appreciated.”

The payment is being made automatically to people receiving a Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit or Domiciliary Care Allowance payment.

Those who received the annual Carer’s Support Grant in June who have confirmed that they are still caring will also receive the €500 lump sum payment.

The annual Carer’s Support Grant is paid to all Carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions.