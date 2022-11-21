Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council on verge of passing Budget 2023

Donegal County Council’s budget meeting has been told that the challenge facing the authority is to maintain and improve the delivery of services, while facing the threat of inflation and the challenge of meeting climate targets.

Over €175 million will be spent next year, an 8% increase on the 2022 budget.

Chief Executive John McLaughlin told members it’s very important that the council look to the future with a view towards investment in tourism, targeting any investment opportunities, and working with other colleagues in the region to support the North West.

Head of Finance Richard Gibson outlined the underlying figures, ending his presentation with a reference to a scene in the film Monty Python’s Life of Brian in which a character asks ‘What have the Romans ever done for us?’.

He said the same question may be asked by the people of Donegal, before naming over 50 services and facilities provided by the council.

Members are currently reacting to the budget, with all members welcoming the decision not to raise commercial rates.

A vote expected to be taken later this evening, with the expectation that the budget will be passed.

