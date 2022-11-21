Decision expected in coming weeks over major Lifford project

A decision is expected in the coming weeks after plans were submitted for a major transformative development in Lifford.

The Commons Site was purchased by the Council 20 years ago and plans are now in place for up to 60 social houses, sporting facilities and a space for businesses.

The site is now subject to an application to An Bord Pleanála, which has now been submitted to the body, and the Council are awaiting a decision on the proposed development.

Cllr Gerry Crawford has welcomed the progress on the site and says this could completely transform the landscape of the county town…