Delivery driver forced at gunpoint to drive car containing suspicious object to Derry police station

A public safety operation in Derry continues this morning following a hijacking last night when a suspicious object was placed in a delivery driver’s car in Curryneirin and he was forced to travel to the Waterside.

The incident, which occurred at around 10.30pm, involved a number of men who forced the driver at gunpoint to abandon the vehicle – a grey Ford Mondeo – outside Waterside Police Station.

The driver was able to raise the alarm, and a public safety operation was immediately implemented.

Superintendent Clive Beatty acknowledges the significant disruption caused by the operation, but says the safety of the community is paramount.

Superintendent Beatty said: “This reckless and despicable act has brought chaos to the local community in Crescent Link this morning, with many residents having to evacuate their homes. Local businesses and a local school are also experiencing disruption this morning.  This is unacceptable.

“This must have been a horrific ordeal for the driver and we hope he recovers from this traumatic incident.

Crescent Link remains closed between the roundabout at Kilfennan Link Road  and Altnagelvin Hospital. Officers are on scene.

Superintendent Beatty added: “We are working to make the scene safe and appreciate the patience and cooperation of the public and, in particular, those who have been directly affected. We will keep you updated with any developments.”

