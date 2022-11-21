Derry security alert declared elaborate hoax

A security alert in Waterside area of Derry has been declared an elaborate hoax.

At around 10:30pm last night, a delivery driver was hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Milldale Crescent area.

What was believed at the time to have been a suspicious object was place in the vehicle and the man was forced to drive to the police station in the Waterside.

Homes and businesses in the area were subsequently evacuated.

Some road closures have been lifted while investigations continue.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard branded the actions of those responsible as futile.

“The misguided and senseless actions of those responsible have caused widespread disruption in the local community and beyond,” said Chief Superintendent Goddard.

“People had to be moved out of their homes. Children couldn’t go to school this morning, while access to Altnagelvin Hospital for staff and those in need of medical help was impacted. The actions of those behind what was an attack on the community are reckless and futile.

“We hope the driver who was caught up in this horrific ordeal can recover and our thoughts are with him today.

“Despite the cowardly and senseless efforts of a few, the community in Derry City & Strabane can be assured that their local officers will continue to work to keep them safe. Between 10pm on Thursday, 17th November and this morning, our officers have responded to more than 300 calls for service. That’s in addition to dealing with the attempted murder of two of our officers in Strabane on Thursday night, and this current security alert.”

Chief Superintendent Goddard added: “This incident has been widely condemned by the community and rightly so. Thank you to all those who were impacted and to the wider public for your patience and cooperation.”

It comes just days after police in Strabane escaped injury in a bomb attack – it is suspected the New IRA is behind it.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood reckons the same group’s behind this latest incident: