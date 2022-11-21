Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DL Debate – Neil Gallagher & Rory Kavanagh

On this weeks DL Debate – The great man retires! Micheal Murphy calls time on a memorable career, Brendan speaks with two of his former team-mates Neil Gallagher and Rory Kavanagh to discuss the greatest player in our history and his impact on Donegal GAA.

We have feedback from the Letterkenny Gaels camp as they bow out of Ulster at the semi final stage and ATU ladies manager Barney Curran tells us about his side’s preparation for the upcoming colleges league final.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny:

